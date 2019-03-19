All apartments in Kings Mountain
Home
/
Kings Mountain, NC
/
812 First Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

812 First Street

812 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

812 1st Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 First Street have any available units?
812 First Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Mountain, NC.
Is 812 First Street currently offering any rent specials?
812 First Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 First Street pet-friendly?
No, 812 First Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Mountain.
Does 812 First Street offer parking?
No, 812 First Street does not offer parking.
Does 812 First Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 First Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 First Street have a pool?
No, 812 First Street does not have a pool.
Does 812 First Street have accessible units?
No, 812 First Street does not have accessible units.
Does 812 First Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 First Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 First Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 First Street does not have units with air conditioning.
