All apartments in Kings Mountain
Find more places like 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings Mountain, NC
/
102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2

102 South Carpenter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

102 South Carpenter Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3/2 Downtown Kings Mountain, NC - Rent: 1,000.00
Deposit: 1,012.50
*Deposits could be twice the monthly rent.
The home is 3 beds/ 2 bath
The home has central gas heat and air

Applications:
55.00 per adult (18+)
You can apply online or come to office to get a paper application.

To View the home:
Please let us know if you would like to view this home so we can schedule a showing!

NO SMOKING IN THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY!

The Security Deposit varies by property, rental rate and an applicants creditworthiness. It can vary up to 2 full months rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5625567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 have any available units?
102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Mountain, NC.
Is 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Mountain.
Does 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCGreer, SCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Statesville, NCIndian Trail, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCShelby, NCClover, SCCherryville, NCGaffney, SCRanlo, NCLincolnton, NC
Belmont, NCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCDenver, NCNewton, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCPineville, NCChester, SCLenoir, NCWeddington, NCKannapolis, NCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College