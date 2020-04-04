102 South Carpenter St. Unit 2

Amenities
3/2 Downtown Kings Mountain, NC - Rent: 1,000.00
Deposit: 1,012.50
*Deposits could be twice the monthly rent.
The home is 3 beds/ 2 bath
The home has central gas heat and air
Applications:
55.00 per adult (18+)
You can apply online or come to office to get a paper application.
To View the home:
Please let us know if you would like to view this home so we can schedule a showing!
NO SMOKING IN THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY!
The Security Deposit varies by property, rental rate and an applicants creditworthiness. It can vary up to 2 full months rent.
No Pets Allowed
