1101 Main Street
1101 Main Street

1101 Main Street · (910) 324-9980
Location

1101 Main Street, Jones County, NC 28555

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Want 5 bedrooms? Or, 4 bedrooms and an office? Or 3 bedrooms, an office, and a playroom? This charming old-style country home has a fantastic floor plan with tons of possibilities - definitely space for everyone. The HUGE covered front porch is a wonderful gathering place! Downstairs is the kitchen, laundry room, living room, dining room and 2 additional rooms. One room could be a master bedroom. The bathroom has a wide, walk in, shower! Upstairs are 3 rooms to include a room that could be used as a large family room or master bedroom with office space. This home comes with a huge yard! The land goes straight back and to the right. The garage is not included. There is a 'pony barn' that could be used for storage. Classic metal roof. Real wood kitchen cabinets. Screened porch. Open patio. Circular driveway. Short commute to dining/shopping, schools, military bases, local beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Main Street have any available units?
1101 Main Street has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1101 Main Street have?
Some of 1101 Main Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jones County.
Does 1101 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Main Street offers parking.
Does 1101 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Main Street have a pool?
No, 1101 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
