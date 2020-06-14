1101 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Want 5 bedrooms? Or, 4 bedrooms and an office? Or 3 bedrooms, an office, and a playroom? This charming old-style country home has a fantastic floor plan with tons of possibilities - definitely space for everyone. The HUGE covered front porch is a wonderful gathering place! Downstairs is the kitchen, laundry room, living room, dining room and 2 additional rooms. One room could be a master bedroom. The bathroom has a wide, walk in, shower! Upstairs are 3 rooms to include a room that could be used as a large family room or master bedroom with office space. This home comes with a huge yard! The land goes straight back and to the right. The garage is not included. There is a 'pony barn' that could be used for storage. Classic metal roof. Real wood kitchen cabinets. Screened porch. Open patio. Circular driveway. Short commute to dining/shopping, schools, military bases, local beaches.