101 Luke Court

Amenities
Available 5/25/2020This wonderful 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. You walk into a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and a gas log fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with Dishwasher, Microwave Oven, Range-Electric, and Refrigerator and has a breakfast area. Pets are negotiable.Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.