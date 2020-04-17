All apartments in James City
James City, NC
101 Luke Court
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

101 Luke Court

101 Luke Court · (252) 447-7368 ext. 7
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Luke Court, James City, NC 28560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,015

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 5/25/2020This wonderful 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. You walk into a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and a gas log fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with Dishwasher, Microwave Oven, Range-Electric, and Refrigerator and has a breakfast area. Pets are negotiable.Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Luke Court have any available units?
101 Luke Court has a unit available for $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Luke Court have?
Some of 101 Luke Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Luke Court currently offering any rent specials?
101 Luke Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Luke Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Luke Court is pet friendly.
Does 101 Luke Court offer parking?
Yes, 101 Luke Court does offer parking.
Does 101 Luke Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Luke Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Luke Court have a pool?
No, 101 Luke Court does not have a pool.
Does 101 Luke Court have accessible units?
No, 101 Luke Court does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Luke Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Luke Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Luke Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Luke Court does not have units with air conditioning.
