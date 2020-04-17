101 Luke Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 5/25/2020This wonderful 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. You walk into a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and a gas log fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with Dishwasher, Microwave Oven, Range-Electric, and Refrigerator and has a breakfast area. Pets are negotiable.Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.