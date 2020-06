Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in new river is close to schools, base and shopping. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted throughout. Newly remodeled kitchen to include all new cabinetry, appliances, and flooring. Remodeled bathroom. Large fenced in back yard. 1 Small Pets negotiable. $150.00 non refundable pet fee per pet. A must see home.