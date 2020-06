Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

*** Available January 2nd ***2 bedroom 2 bath duplex, this duplex is nestled just off Gum Branch road and minutes to everything. A large eat in kitchen, living area with fireplace and storage outside the back patio are just some of the reasons this home is perfect.