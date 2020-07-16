442 Greenbay Road

Amenities

Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details. Amazing big water views & sunsets, fully furnished log cabin with all utilities included! Listed as a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath due to size of septic but provides flexible sleeping options with 5th sleeping area or office. Great location off Highway 150, about 5 minutes to bars, restaurants and Mooresville shopping. Ideal for corporate relocation or group who needs a fully furnished place for 1 to 4 months. Amazing sunset views - some of the best you'll find on Lake Norman! Property includes brand new dock, kayaks, fire pit, lakeside deck, Smart TV's, air hockey table, propane grill, a well stocked kitchen and much more! Sales tax required on all stays less than 90 days. Pets may be considered $50 Non refundable application fee required