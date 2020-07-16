All apartments in Iredell County
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:32 PM

442 Greenbay Road

442 Greenbay Road · (585) 278-4903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC 28117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details. Amazing big water views & sunsets, fully furnished log cabin with all utilities included! Listed as a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath due to size of septic but provides flexible sleeping options with 5th sleeping area or office. Great location off Highway 150, about 5 minutes to bars, restaurants and Mooresville shopping. Ideal for corporate relocation or group who needs a fully furnished place for 1 to 4 months. Amazing sunset views - some of the best you'll find on Lake Norman! Property includes brand new dock, kayaks, fire pit, lakeside deck, Smart TV's, air hockey table, propane grill, a well stocked kitchen and much more! Sales tax required on all stays less than 90 days. Pets may be considered $50 Non refundable application fee required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Greenbay Road have any available units?
442 Greenbay Road has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 442 Greenbay Road have?
Some of 442 Greenbay Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Greenbay Road currently offering any rent specials?
442 Greenbay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Greenbay Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 Greenbay Road is pet friendly.
Does 442 Greenbay Road offer parking?
Yes, 442 Greenbay Road offers parking.
Does 442 Greenbay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Greenbay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Greenbay Road have a pool?
No, 442 Greenbay Road does not have a pool.
Does 442 Greenbay Road have accessible units?
No, 442 Greenbay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Greenbay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 Greenbay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 442 Greenbay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 Greenbay Road does not have units with air conditioning.
