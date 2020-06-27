All apartments in Indian Trail
5117 Old Charlotte Hwy
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

5117 Old Charlotte Hwy

5117 Old Charlotte Highway · No Longer Available
Location

5117 Old Charlotte Highway, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 Bedroom Home next to Sun Valley High School - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a great back yard that sits right next to Sun Valley High School in Indian Trail. Directly across the street is a new Publix retail shopping center and it is just down from Sun Valley Commons and the Harris Tetter shopping center.

This home will not sit long.

Please apply at: Syndicateproperty.com/rentals. You will need to attach a months worth of pay stubs to your application. We are also looking for a 500+ credit score, no past evictions within the past 5 years, no past criminal history and a monthly income of at least 3 times the rental amount.

(RLNE4995520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy have any available units?
5117 Old Charlotte Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
5117 Old Charlotte Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy offer parking?
No, 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy have a pool?
No, 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy have accessible units?
No, 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 5117 Old Charlotte Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
