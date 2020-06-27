5117 Old Charlotte Hwy

Amenities

pet friendly

2 Bedroom Home next to Sun Valley High School - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a great back yard that sits right next to Sun Valley High School in Indian Trail. Directly across the street is a new Publix retail shopping center and it is just down from Sun Valley Commons and the Harris Tetter shopping center.



This home will not sit long.



Please apply at: Syndicateproperty.com/rentals. You will need to attach a months worth of pay stubs to your application. We are also looking for a 500+ credit score, no past evictions within the past 5 years, no past criminal history and a monthly income of at least 3 times the rental amount.



