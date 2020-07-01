All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

5002 Revelation Way

5002 Revelation Way · No Longer Available
Location

5002 Revelation Way, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
3 Bedroom Ranch with a 2 Car Garage in Union County! - Located in desirable Union County is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced-in backyard, and a 2 car garage. Walk inside and you will see brand new flooring throughout the home! Freshly painted all throughout! Living room with high ceilings and lots of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with all standard appliances, an eating area, and access to the back patio. Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms with good sized closets. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. The two-car garage is equipped with a utility sink and storage shelves. Large fenced in backyard. A short drive from the Sun Valley Entertainment district with restaurants, Starbucks, and a movie theatre.

Call us today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5177677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 Revelation Way have any available units?
5002 Revelation Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 5002 Revelation Way have?
Some of 5002 Revelation Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 Revelation Way currently offering any rent specials?
5002 Revelation Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 Revelation Way pet-friendly?
No, 5002 Revelation Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 5002 Revelation Way offer parking?
Yes, 5002 Revelation Way offers parking.
Does 5002 Revelation Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5002 Revelation Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 Revelation Way have a pool?
No, 5002 Revelation Way does not have a pool.
Does 5002 Revelation Way have accessible units?
No, 5002 Revelation Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 Revelation Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5002 Revelation Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5002 Revelation Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5002 Revelation Way does not have units with air conditioning.

