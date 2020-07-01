5002 Revelation Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets media room

3 Bedroom Ranch with a 2 Car Garage in Union County! - Located in desirable Union County is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced-in backyard, and a 2 car garage. Walk inside and you will see brand new flooring throughout the home! Freshly painted all throughout! Living room with high ceilings and lots of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with all standard appliances, an eating area, and access to the back patio. Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms with good sized closets. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. The two-car garage is equipped with a utility sink and storage shelves. Large fenced in backyard. A short drive from the Sun Valley Entertainment district with restaurants, Starbucks, and a movie theatre.



