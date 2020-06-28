4408 Cascade Drive

Amenities

Stunning, upgraded 3 BR, 2.5 bath home with one-car garage located in Traewyck subdivision in popular Indian Trail. Beautiful wide-plank wood flooring is through the entire main level. Granite kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. Inviting great room has lots of windows and welcomed natural light. A formal living room and formal dining room are set on each side of the foyer. You will love the fantastic back yard featuring a large, stamped concrete patio and separate area great for fire pit or Adirondack seating! Spacious flat back yard. All bathrooms are nicely upgraded. All are on second level. Master BR has trey ceiling and a master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Porter Ridge M.S. & H.S.! Beautiful yard and home!



