Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
4408 Cascade Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

4408 Cascade Drive

4408 Cascade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4408 Cascade Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning, upgraded 3 BR, 2.5 bath home with one-car garage located in Traewyck subdivision in popular Indian Trail. Beautiful wide-plank wood flooring is through the entire main level. Granite kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. Inviting great room has lots of windows and welcomed natural light. A formal living room and formal dining room are set on each side of the foyer. You will love the fantastic back yard featuring a large, stamped concrete patio and separate area great for fire pit or Adirondack seating! Spacious flat back yard. All bathrooms are nicely upgraded. All are on second level. Master BR has trey ceiling and a master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Porter Ridge M.S. & H.S.! Beautiful yard and home!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Cascade Drive have any available units?
4408 Cascade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 4408 Cascade Drive have?
Some of 4408 Cascade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 Cascade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Cascade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Cascade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4408 Cascade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4408 Cascade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4408 Cascade Drive offers parking.
Does 4408 Cascade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Cascade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Cascade Drive have a pool?
No, 4408 Cascade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Cascade Drive have accessible units?
No, 4408 Cascade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Cascade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4408 Cascade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4408 Cascade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4408 Cascade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
