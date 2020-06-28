All apartments in Indian Trail
Indian Trail, NC
416 Kennerly Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

416 Kennerly Drive

416 Kennerly Drive · No Longer Available
Indian Trail
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

416 Kennerly Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely full brick home on a great large lot recently updated. Spacious living room with refinished hardwood floors that lead down the hallway to the secondary bedrooms, updated hallway bathroom and master suite with private half bathroom. All bedrooms have carpet and large windows for great natural light. Nice eat in kitchen with white appliances and access to the laundry room. Great yard for entertaining or relaxing with views of mature trees and the creek that runs behind the property. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

