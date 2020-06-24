All apartments in Indian Trail
4014 Thorndale Road

4014 Thorndale Rd · (704) 741-3663
Location

4014 Thorndale Rd, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4-CAR GARAGE (2-car attached & 2-car detached!) This ~3500 s.f. home has 4 BRs + 2 bonus rooms (one bonus is above the detached 2-car garage and is heated/cooled) and 3.5 baths. 10-ft ceilings and hand-scraped bamboo wood flooring through main level, including office. Kitchen has granite counters and beautiful appliances. Enjoy the serene view of the neighboring pond from flat, fenced yard with spacious stamped concrete patio. Master bedroom has two large walk-in closets, double vanities, shower and separate tub. All bedrooms + bonus room are upstairs. We invite you to schedule your showing today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Thorndale Road have any available units?
4014 Thorndale Road has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4014 Thorndale Road have?
Some of 4014 Thorndale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Thorndale Road currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Thorndale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Thorndale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Thorndale Road is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Thorndale Road offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Thorndale Road offers parking.
Does 4014 Thorndale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Thorndale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Thorndale Road have a pool?
No, 4014 Thorndale Road does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Thorndale Road have accessible units?
No, 4014 Thorndale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Thorndale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 Thorndale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 Thorndale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4014 Thorndale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
