All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 3000 Chimney Wood Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
3000 Chimney Wood Trl
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

3000 Chimney Wood Trl

3000 Chimney Wood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3000 Chimney Wood Trail, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Crismark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Indian Trail home completely renovated with wood floors, granite counter with tiled backsplash, new designer paint colors and luxurious carpeting. Home features formal living and dining areas, enormous great room with fireplace and specious kitchen. Upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms and bonus area. Walk to pool and clubhouse and enjoy the relaxing view of the lake from your backyard. Porter Ridge Schools!! Hurry...

Application fees are $65.00 for each adult household member. (Note* Anyone 21 years or older must be listed as an applicant) Application fees are not refundable, please read the terms of the lease for each property or call the property manager with any questions prior to submitting an application.

Pets are conditional and need approval PRIOR to application.

It's our policy to process one application at a time, therefore contact our office prior to submitting an application for a status update. Keep in mind poor credit, bankruptcies or poor rental history will seriously hamper your chances of being approved. We follow strict guidelines developed by The Fair Credit Reporting Act

Lease Approval: Upon lease approval, the first month's rent pro-rated and one month's security deposited is payable prior to move-in. Prior to move in a detailed walk through with digital pictures will be done with a representative.

Upon vacate, all homes must be professionally cleaned prior to move-out inspection.

Lease Payments: All rent monies are collected through AUTOMATIC bank draft. Rent is due on the first and is late on the 6th. A late charge of $50 will be assessed on the 6th day of the month. All tenants are given a secured user name and password for their own on-line portal. Through this portal, tenants have access to their account financials and can submit maintenance requests. If it's an emergency, all tenants will be given a list of emergency numbers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Chimney Wood Trl have any available units?
3000 Chimney Wood Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 3000 Chimney Wood Trl have?
Some of 3000 Chimney Wood Trl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Chimney Wood Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Chimney Wood Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Chimney Wood Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 Chimney Wood Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3000 Chimney Wood Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Chimney Wood Trl does offer parking.
Does 3000 Chimney Wood Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Chimney Wood Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Chimney Wood Trl have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Chimney Wood Trl has a pool.
Does 3000 Chimney Wood Trl have accessible units?
No, 3000 Chimney Wood Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Chimney Wood Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Chimney Wood Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Chimney Wood Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3000 Chimney Wood Trl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail Apartments with Gym
Indian Trail Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University