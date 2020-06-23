Amenities

213 Clear Springs Court Available 09/24/19 LIKE NEW Home in Desired Indian Trail - EVERYTHING UPDATED-LIKE NEW !!! This beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home- Walk up to an inviting covered front porch leading you into this home. Nice size living room with newer carpet and wood burning fireplace, dining area has newer flooring and updated light fixture, beautiful kitchen with newer cabinetry, newer flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms and bathrooms have been updated as well. Screened in porch on the back of the home, great for entertaining. Fully Fenced back yard on cul-de-sac street.



