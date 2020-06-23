All apartments in Indian Trail
213 Clear Springs Court

213 Clear Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

213 Clear Springs Court, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
213 Clear Springs Court Available 09/24/19 LIKE NEW Home in Desired Indian Trail - EVERYTHING UPDATED-LIKE NEW !!! This beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home- Walk up to an inviting covered front porch leading you into this home. Nice size living room with newer carpet and wood burning fireplace, dining area has newer flooring and updated light fixture, beautiful kitchen with newer cabinetry, newer flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms and bathrooms have been updated as well. Screened in porch on the back of the home, great for entertaining. Fully Fenced back yard on cul-de-sac street.

**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com
Application fees are $55 per adult. Anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old needs to fill out a separate application.**

(RLNE4584591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Clear Springs Court have any available units?
213 Clear Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 213 Clear Springs Court have?
Some of 213 Clear Springs Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Clear Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
213 Clear Springs Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Clear Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 213 Clear Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 213 Clear Springs Court offer parking?
No, 213 Clear Springs Court does not offer parking.
Does 213 Clear Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Clear Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Clear Springs Court have a pool?
No, 213 Clear Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 213 Clear Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 213 Clear Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Clear Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Clear Springs Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Clear Springs Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Clear Springs Court does not have units with air conditioning.
