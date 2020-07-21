2007 Trigger Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Bonterra Village is a 500 acre equestrian themed community, complete with onsite private horse boarding at Bonterra Stables. This charming Charleston style home features double porches, back load garage and fenced courtyard. Located in the lovely community of Bonterra with appealing equestrian facilities at the front of the neighborhood , tennis courts and pool. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths - new custom paint, sweet front porch, dining room, sunroom. Right across from huge greenspace.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.