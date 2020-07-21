All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:54 AM

2007 Trigger Dr

2007 Trigger Drive
Location

2007 Trigger Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Bonterra Village is a 500 acre equestrian themed community, complete with onsite private horse boarding at Bonterra Stables. This charming Charleston style home features double porches, back load garage and fenced courtyard. Located in the lovely community of Bonterra with appealing equestrian facilities at the front of the neighborhood , tennis courts and pool. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths - new custom paint, sweet front porch, dining room, sunroom. Right across from huge greenspace.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Trigger Dr have any available units?
2007 Trigger Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 2007 Trigger Dr have?
Some of 2007 Trigger Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Trigger Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Trigger Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Trigger Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 Trigger Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2007 Trigger Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Trigger Dr offers parking.
Does 2007 Trigger Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Trigger Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Trigger Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2007 Trigger Dr has a pool.
Does 2007 Trigger Dr have accessible units?
No, 2007 Trigger Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Trigger Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 Trigger Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Trigger Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2007 Trigger Dr has units with air conditioning.
