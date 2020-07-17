All apartments in Holly Ridge
340 Rose Bud Lane

Location

340 Rose Bud Lane, Holly Ridge, NC 28445

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptionally well maintained home with easy access to area Bases and Wilmington! Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet and counter space. Textured ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, and 2'' plantation blinds. The master bedroom features a huge walk in closet, tub/shower combination, and a double vanity. There's a large bonus room over the garage and a very spacious unfinished room for storage. Oversized two car garage with extra storage space. Nicely landscaped witha privacy fence and a patio in the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Rose Bud Lane have any available units?
340 Rose Bud Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Ridge, NC.
What amenities does 340 Rose Bud Lane have?
Some of 340 Rose Bud Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Rose Bud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
340 Rose Bud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Rose Bud Lane pet-friendly?
No, 340 Rose Bud Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Ridge.
Does 340 Rose Bud Lane offer parking?
Yes, 340 Rose Bud Lane offers parking.
Does 340 Rose Bud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Rose Bud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Rose Bud Lane have a pool?
No, 340 Rose Bud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 340 Rose Bud Lane have accessible units?
No, 340 Rose Bud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Rose Bud Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Rose Bud Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Rose Bud Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Rose Bud Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
