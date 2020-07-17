340 Rose Bud Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptionally well maintained home with easy access to area Bases and Wilmington! Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet and counter space. Textured ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, and 2'' plantation blinds. The master bedroom features a huge walk in closet, tub/shower combination, and a double vanity. There's a large bonus room over the garage and a very spacious unfinished room for storage. Oversized two car garage with extra storage space. Nicely landscaped witha privacy fence and a patio in the back yard.