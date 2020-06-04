All apartments in Holly Ridge
Find more places like 217 Lloyd Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holly Ridge, NC
/
217 Lloyd Street - 1
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:14 AM

217 Lloyd Street - 1

217 Lloyd St · (910) 777-3406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Holly Ridge
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

217 Lloyd St, Holly Ridge, NC 28445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
3 bedroom, 2 bath town home freshly painted throughout with fenced in back yard and single car garage. Pet friendly. Open airy living room which leads to formal dining room, galley kitchen, with washer and dryer in kitchen closet. Kitchen appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave. Master bedroom with walk in closet and door to backyard. Master bath with dual vanities and stand up shower. Two bedrooms with lots of light. Second bath with dual vanities and tub/shower. Available 07/01/2020.
3 bedroom, 2 bath town home freshly painted throughout with fenced in back yard and single car garage. Pet friendly. Open airy living room which leads to formal dining room, galley kitchen, with washer and dryer in kitchen closet. Kitchen appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave. Master bedroom with walk in closet and door to backyard. Master bath with dual vanities and stand up shower. Two bedrooms with lots of light. Second bath with dual vanities and tub/shower. Available 02/01/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Lloyd Street - 1 have any available units?
217 Lloyd Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 Lloyd Street - 1 have?
Some of 217 Lloyd Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Lloyd Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
217 Lloyd Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Lloyd Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Lloyd Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 217 Lloyd Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 217 Lloyd Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 217 Lloyd Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Lloyd Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Lloyd Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 217 Lloyd Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 217 Lloyd Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 217 Lloyd Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Lloyd Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Lloyd Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Lloyd Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 Lloyd Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 217 Lloyd Street - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holly Ridge 3 BedroomsHolly Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Holly Ridge Apartments with GarageHolly Ridge Apartments with Parking
Holly Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NC
Newport, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSilver Lake, NC
Swansboro, NCMurraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity