217 Lloyd Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

3 bedroom, 2 bath town home freshly painted throughout with fenced in back yard and single car garage. Pet friendly. Open airy living room which leads to formal dining room, galley kitchen, with washer and dryer in kitchen closet. Kitchen appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave. Master bedroom with walk in closet and door to backyard. Master bath with dual vanities and stand up shower. Two bedrooms with lots of light. Second bath with dual vanities and tub/shower. Available 07/01/2020.

3 bedroom, 2 bath town home freshly painted throughout with fenced in back yard and single car garage. Pet friendly. Open airy living room which leads to formal dining room, galley kitchen, with washer and dryer in kitchen closet. Kitchen appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave. Master bedroom with walk in closet and door to backyard. Master bath with dual vanities and stand up shower. Two bedrooms with lots of light. Second bath with dual vanities and tub/shower. Available 02/01/2019.