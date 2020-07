Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym playground pool

219 Ivy Stone Drive Available 05/04/20 Appealing Home In A Wonderful Neighborhood! - This appealing 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home welcomes you to a very spacious living area that is great for entertaining! Anticipate yourself preparing scrumptious meals in your gourmet kitchen. It's master suite is designed with trey ceilings that fills the room with tons of character! The Westgate community offers 24 hour fitness center, playground, & pool! Pest control & playground included! Want to schedule a showing, contact our office today!



Directions: 401 south towards Raeford. Left on Lindsey. First right Adcox. Take first left into Westgate. Take left at stop sign. Right on Ivy Stone.



Contact Cumberland County Schools for School Assignments



Utilities: (Please call to verify)



Electric: Lumbee River Electric

Water/Sewer: Hoke County Utilities



No Pets Allowed



