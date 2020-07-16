All apartments in Hoke County
143 Centipede Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

143 Centipede Lane

143 Centipede Lane · (984) 369-8949
Location

143 Centipede Lane, Hoke County, NC 28376

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 143 Centipede Lane · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
143 Centipede Lane - Coming Soon: Mid July (No pets) - 143 Centipede Lane - Coming Soon: Mid July
You'll adore this quiet 2 BR / 2 BA Duplex in Raeford.
This quaint Duplex features all new paint throughout, (4/2019) an updated eat-in kitchen, spacious living room and rear patio with privacy fence.
Convenient to local schools, shopping centers, restaurants and the Hospital!

No pets.

**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2284306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Centipede Lane have any available units?
143 Centipede Lane has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 143 Centipede Lane currently offering any rent specials?
143 Centipede Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Centipede Lane pet-friendly?
No, 143 Centipede Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoke County.
Does 143 Centipede Lane offer parking?
No, 143 Centipede Lane does not offer parking.
Does 143 Centipede Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Centipede Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Centipede Lane have a pool?
No, 143 Centipede Lane does not have a pool.
Does 143 Centipede Lane have accessible units?
No, 143 Centipede Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Centipede Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Centipede Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Centipede Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Centipede Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
