Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage bathtub

123 Haywood Dr Available 05/01/20 Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a bonus room! - This home features beautiful laminate wood flooring in the large open living room. The kitchen has a fantastic view of the fully fenced back yard great for entertaining. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower, bonus room is located over the garage and is perfect place for a man cave or office. Come by and take a look! Pets upon approval with $150 nonrefundable pet fee



(RLNE3492925)