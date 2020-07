Amenities

pet friendly dog park basketball court tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park tennis court

103 Aleron Ct Available 08/21/20 Reserve your home today!! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.

Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100. Our Community is pet friendly does not have any breed or size restrictions. We do not charge a pet rent.

You are welcome to come in anytime Mon-Fri between 10:00am-5:00 for a tour.



You also can check us out online at raefordfields.com



*******to qualify you must make 3x the rent and have credit score over 550*******



Please feel free to give us a call 910.875.6000



We look forward to welcoming you home!!



(RLNE5636131)