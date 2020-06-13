/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, NC
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,158
1254 sqft
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Hayes Barton
5 Units Available
West Village
115 Holiday Park Rd, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
921 sqft
West Village Apartments offers a combination of style and comfort. In a location on Holiday Park Rd. in Hillsborough's 27278 area, residents can easily connect with a number of attractions within a few miles.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1509 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
16 Units Available
Bellevue Mill Apartments
206 South Nash Street, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1163 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
133 Rubrum Drive
133 Rubrum Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1852 sqft
Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Townhome with pool access in Hillsborough! - Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
525 Historic Dr
525 Historic Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1724 sqft
NEAR CHAPEL HILL, UNC and Duke, NEW townhome 3b/2.5b, Harmony at Waterstone, available NOW! - Fantastic location near medical centers, Duke and UNC, easy commute to Chapel Hill and Durham, access to HW 40 and HW 80 & downtown, nearby outlets stores.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Lakeshore Dr
104 Lakeshore Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
104 Lakeshore Dr Available 07/27/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Hillsborough With Private Pond Access! - Check out this classic, one level home nestled on a quiet street in the heart of Hillsborough.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
511 Historic Drive
511 Historic Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1634 sqft
Almost Brand New! Only 1 Year old, Beautiful 3 bed, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsborough
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
507 Bartlett Circle
507 Bartlett Circle, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2290 sqft
Beautifully designed open floor plan close to Duke/Chapel Hill and near the heart of Historic Hillsborough.
Results within 5 miles of Hillsborough
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
57 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,687
1476 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
12 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1837 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Results within 10 miles of Hillsborough
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
35 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1374 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
15 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1382 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hope Valley
18 Units Available
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1143 sqft
Convenient to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cottage-style apartments with private entrances, retro-inspired gourmet kitchens and ceramic tile bathrooms. On-site laundry room, fitness center, playground, business center and dog park. Parking available.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
3 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
1100 NC Highway 54 W, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1337 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1495 sqft
Located just about 4 miles from Duke University, Century Trinity Estates features a selection of comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment offers crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
26 Units Available
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1230 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1612 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
4 Units Available
Azalea Park
2105 Bogarde St, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1225 sqft
Azalea Park is located in a quiet residential neighborhood offering the convenience of the city without the hassle. We are located only minutes from NCCU, Duke University/Med.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Haven at Patterson Place
5110 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1262 sqft
Welcome to Haven at Patterson Place Apartments, luxury living in Durham, NC.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
50 Units Available
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1536 sqft
Designed with state-of-the-art spaced to enhance your every move, Trilogy Chapel Hill thrives along every edge of life.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1662 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, private terraces, and spacious walk-in closets. Amenities include a fully equipped business center, a pet park, and a 24-hour gym. University of North Carolina and Research Triangle Park within a 10-mile radius.
Similar Pages
Hillsborough 1 BedroomsHillsborough 2 BedroomsHillsborough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHillsborough 3 BedroomsHillsborough Accessible Apartments
Hillsborough Apartments with BalconyHillsborough Apartments with GarageHillsborough Apartments with GymHillsborough Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHillsborough Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCAsheboro, NCGraham, NCButner, NC