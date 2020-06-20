3520 Pine Valley Rd.

Amenities

Large Ranch Home with Basement on Quiet Street - Looking for a great home with plenty of space indoors and out? This is the house for you. Brick Ranch style home with hard floors throughout. Open concept with large living room, dining area and kitchen at the heart of the home. Walk out of the kitchen to your own comfortable patio and fenced yard. There are three large bedrooms with great closet space and ceiling fans. On the lower level there is a one car garage (possibly fit two cars in single file) with auto opener, a workshop space a large utility room with Washer and Dryer included, and a finished Family Room.

Up to two pets will be considered with good references.A one time fee of $250 plus $25 per month per pet.



Renters Insurance required. Smoking outdoors only.Tenant to pay utilities. Gas Heat, Central A/C. Instant Hot Water heater



Available Now: Call Today 336-870-0768

