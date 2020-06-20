All apartments in High Point
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3520 Pine Valley Rd.

3520 Pine Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

3520 Pine Valley Road, High Point, NC 27265

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Large Ranch Home with Basement on Quiet Street - Looking for a great home with plenty of space indoors and out? This is the house for you. Brick Ranch style home with hard floors throughout. Open concept with large living room, dining area and kitchen at the heart of the home. Walk out of the kitchen to your own comfortable patio and fenced yard. There are three large bedrooms with great closet space and ceiling fans. On the lower level there is a one car garage (possibly fit two cars in single file) with auto opener, a workshop space a large utility room with Washer and Dryer included, and a finished Family Room.
Up to two pets will be considered with good references.A one time fee of $250 plus $25 per month per pet.

Renters Insurance required. Smoking outdoors only.Tenant to pay utilities. Gas Heat, Central A/C. Instant Hot Water heater

Available Now: Call Today 336-870-0768
For more Information and Apply Online
https://www.tvinciproperties.com/vacancies/

(RLNE3976464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 Pine Valley Rd. have any available units?
3520 Pine Valley Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in High Point, NC.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 Pine Valley Rd. have?
Some of 3520 Pine Valley Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 Pine Valley Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Pine Valley Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Pine Valley Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3520 Pine Valley Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3520 Pine Valley Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3520 Pine Valley Rd. does offer parking.
Does 3520 Pine Valley Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3520 Pine Valley Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Pine Valley Rd. have a pool?
No, 3520 Pine Valley Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3520 Pine Valley Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3520 Pine Valley Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Pine Valley Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 Pine Valley Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
