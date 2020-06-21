All apartments in High Point
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3022 Wellingford Street

3022 Wellingford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3022 Wellingford Drive, High Point, NC 27265

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large Brick Ranch Home with Detached Garage in High Point
Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms.
Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances including: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer and Built-In Microwave.
Beautiful Hardwood Floors with Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms.
Fire Place in Living Area.
Approximately 1800 sq ft. with Gas Heat.
Detached Garage with Work Shop, Plus Office/Hobby Room over the Garage!
Fenced Yard and Large Storage Room Plus Utility Room.
Address: 3022 Wellingford Dr., High Point NC 27265
Rent is $1325, Security Deposit is also $1325 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.
For more information or to set up an appointment to view the house please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 Wellingford Street have any available units?
3022 Wellingford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in High Point, NC.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 Wellingford Street have?
Some of 3022 Wellingford Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 Wellingford Street currently offering any rent specials?
3022 Wellingford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 Wellingford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 Wellingford Street is pet friendly.
Does 3022 Wellingford Street offer parking?
Yes, 3022 Wellingford Street does offer parking.
Does 3022 Wellingford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 Wellingford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 Wellingford Street have a pool?
No, 3022 Wellingford Street does not have a pool.
Does 3022 Wellingford Street have accessible units?
No, 3022 Wellingford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 Wellingford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3022 Wellingford Street has units with dishwashers.
