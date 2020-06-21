3022 Wellingford Street

Amenities
Large Brick Ranch Home with Detached Garage in High Point
Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms.
Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances including: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer and Built-In Microwave.
Beautiful Hardwood Floors with Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms.
Fire Place in Living Area.
Approximately 1800 sq ft. with Gas Heat.
Detached Garage with Work Shop, Plus Office/Hobby Room over the Garage!
Fenced Yard and Large Storage Room Plus Utility Room.
Address: 3022 Wellingford Dr., High Point NC 27265
Rent is $1325, Security Deposit is also $1325 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.
For more information or to set up an appointment to view the house please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.