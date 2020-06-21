3022 Wellingford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large Brick Ranch Home with Detached Garage in High Point

Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms.

Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances including: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer and Built-In Microwave.

Beautiful Hardwood Floors with Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms.

Fire Place in Living Area.

Approximately 1800 sq ft. with Gas Heat.

Detached Garage with Work Shop, Plus Office/Hobby Room over the Garage!

Fenced Yard and Large Storage Room Plus Utility Room.

Address: 3022 Wellingford Dr., High Point NC 27265

Rent is $1325, Security Deposit is also $1325 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.

For more information or to set up an appointment to view the house please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.