1611 Waverly Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 PM

1611 Waverly Street

1611 Waverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Waverly Street, High Point, NC 27265

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This Great High Point Home Will Not Last Long! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has just recently been updated to include new appliances, new flooring, upgraded paint and lighting! Snatch this one up today with an approved application and paid Reservation Binder of $150!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Waverly Street have any available units?
1611 Waverly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in High Point, NC.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
Is 1611 Waverly Street currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Waverly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Waverly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Waverly Street is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Waverly Street offer parking?
No, 1611 Waverly Street does not offer parking.
Does 1611 Waverly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Waverly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Waverly Street have a pool?
No, 1611 Waverly Street does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Waverly Street have accessible units?
No, 1611 Waverly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Waverly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Waverly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Waverly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 Waverly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
