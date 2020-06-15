All apartments in Hendersonville
Hendersonville, NC
1415 Greenville Hwy
Last updated June 15 2020

1415 Greenville Hwy

1415 Greenville Highway · (828) 222-9120
Location

1415 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, NC 28739

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Hendersonville NC furnished house near downtown - Property Id: 179391

Healthy, Charming Warm PRIVATE individual home. Large livingroom and dinning room. Fully equipped kitchen with new gas range/Double door refrigerator/ microwave.
Central air and gas heat throughout.
2 bedroom suite with Bath. Separate master bedroom suite with bath and new fixtures . Close to shopping. Ingles, Fresh Market, Harris Teeter Publics, Walmart, picture Walgreens ,CVS,and many Upscale thrift shops.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179391
Property Id 179391

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5688712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Greenville Hwy have any available units?
1415 Greenville Hwy has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1415 Greenville Hwy have?
Some of 1415 Greenville Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Greenville Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Greenville Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Greenville Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Greenville Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hendersonville.
Does 1415 Greenville Hwy offer parking?
No, 1415 Greenville Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 1415 Greenville Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 Greenville Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Greenville Hwy have a pool?
No, 1415 Greenville Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Greenville Hwy have accessible units?
No, 1415 Greenville Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Greenville Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Greenville Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Greenville Hwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1415 Greenville Hwy has units with air conditioning.
