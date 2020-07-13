/
pet friendly apartments
25 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, NC
1724 Upper Ridgewood
1724 Upper Ridgewood Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Upper Ridgewood - A wonderful, one level one bedroom apartment in a super convenient location. Features include classic wood floors, light/bright interior, washer/dryer connection, park-like setting. No Cats Allowed (RLNE2581275)
712 Sylvan Blvd
712 Sylvan Blvd, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
712 Sylvan Blvd Available 08/10/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - Discover this enchanting cottage with classic wood floors, spacious rooms, fenced yard, covered parking, awesome storage/workshop building and a super convenient location.
75 Jolly Lane, D-2
75 Jolly Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$865
Cute & Affordable! - Great Location - Just minutes to town and right down the road from shopping. Home offers 2 Bedrooms 1 and 1/2 Bath. Don't miss seeing this little gem before it's gone! Water included in rent! No Cats Allowed (RLNE2141698)
404 Hebron Road Apt 2
404 Hebron Street, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
404 Hebron Road Apt 2 Available 08/15/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - An Affordable and Adorable two bedroom within walking distance to Main Street.
6 Health Nut Lane
6 Health Nut Ln, Barker Heights, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath 2019 Mobile Home Rent/Buy - Property Id: 239240 Cozy 1 bed 1 bath brand new 2019 manufactured home. Set up on rented lot. Move in ready.
45 Clear Creek Rd
45 Clear Creek Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
45 Clear Creek Rd Available 08/14/20 Bring Your Furry Friends! - Pet Friendly! Bring your fuzzy friends- large or small -to this cute bungalow.
538 Broadway Street
538 Broadway Street, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
538 Broadway Street Available 08/01/20 Cute Cottage - Adorable, reasonably priced cottage in a fabulous neighborhood! Country kitchen, cozy fireplace, big backyard and lots of parking are just waiting for you to bring your personal touch! Pets
33 Lake Drive
33 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Lower Laurel Park Condo - Great Location just West of downtown Hendersonville. Nice two bed two bath condo just off Lake Drive. You can view and apply online at cbkRentals.com for free. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3883008)
198 Locust Creek Lane
198 Locust Creek Lane, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Modern, Completely Renovated and Close to Everything! - Completely renovated, light and bright large family home.
310 Oakdale Dr
310 Oakdale Drive, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Freshly Renovated Hendersonville Cottage - Nestled into the hillside of Hendersonville, NC, this home has recently been updated with fresh modern finishes. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with high ceilings.
197 Highland Golf Drive
197 Highland Golf Drive, Flat Rock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
197 Highland Golf Drive Available 09/15/20 Highland Golf Community Living! - Lovely home located in Historic Flat Rock in the Highland Golf Community.
64 Fox Den, #103
64 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Location, Location, Location!!! - Discover this beautiful 3BR/2.5BA condo in Fox Glen. This attractive condo features a great pass-through kitchen into an open dining/living room area with nice deck. Master on main.
81 Tuxedo Street
81 Tuxedo Street, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1134 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY HOME NEAR LAKE SUMMIT First time on the rental market! What a gem of a home. Perfect for folks wanting a country setting.
211 Lumber River Road
211 Lumber River Road, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1488 sqft
One-Level Home in Fletcher - One-level home in Fletcher’s River Stone neighborhood - community pool and playground, convenient to I-26, landscape maintenance included! The open plan great-room includes the living room, formal dining room, kitchen
255 Locust Creek Lane
255 Locust Creek Lane, Henderson County, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
255 Locust Creek Lane Available 09/14/20 Modern Loft Studio - Completely renovated and brand new everything!! modern loft studio with TONS of windows for a light, bright, breezy feel and gorgeous views.
854 Bearwallow Road
854 Bearwallow Road, Edneyville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1074 sqft
854 Bearwallow Road Available 05/15/20 A Storybook Stone Cottage!!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath stone home on 1 acre of land settled in the midst of the Apple Orchards on the East side of town.
715 Ridge Road
715 Ridge Road, Dana, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
715 Ridge Road Available 08/17/20 715 Ridge Road - Beautiful Brick home located next to Dana Elementary School. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den with fireplace, formal living room, eat in kitchen.
279 East Hiawasee Road
279 East Hiawassee Road, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
Newer home in River Stone! 3 bedroom & 2 full baths + bonus room upstairs. Great open, split bedroom floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace, formal dining & eat in kitchen.
93 Fox Den Unit 203
93 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
3 Bedrooms
Ask
93 Fox Den Unit 203 Available 08/01/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - Don't miss out seeing this 2nd floor condominium. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a space for a home office, open floor plan with a deck for your enjoyment.
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$926
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
10 N. Ridge Place
10 North Ridge Place, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
South Asheville Home - Split-level home in a wooded neighborhood setting. Nicely updated kitchen and newly added central heat and air conditioning.
