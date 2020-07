Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

255 Locust Creek Lane Available 09/14/20 Modern Loft Studio - Completely renovated and brand new everything!! modern loft studio with TONS of windows for a light, bright, breezy feel and gorgeous views. Efficient kitchen, warm living area and a big patio to either watch the stars in the evening or drink coffee with the sunrise. Convenient to all of Four Season's shopping and dining. Water included!



Pets upon owner approval.



(RLNE4560620)