Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:12 PM

144 Witten Circle

144 Witten Circle · (252) 447-7368 ext. 7
Location

144 Witten Circle, Havelock, NC 28532

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$715

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/25/2020Nice Triplex in great location. Living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to MCAS Cherry Point, shopping and beaches. Pets are negotiable.Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arriveson your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

