103 Pirates Lane

3 bedroom Home Located Conveniently in Havelock - This College Park Subdivision 3 bedroom home is right where you need it to be in Havelock. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, plenty of storage in cabinets and counter space. Kitchenette area for breakfast flows into the open living room and entry. All ground level bedrooms, no stairs! Covered patio and open back yard. Driveway for 2 cars off-street. Just minutes from MCAS Cherry Point, shopping, restaurants and beaches. No Pets. MORE PHOTOS TO COME

Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.



No Pets Allowed



