Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

103 Pirates Lane

103 Pirates Lane · (252) 447-7368
Location

103 Pirates Lane, Havelock, NC 28532

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 Pirates Lane · Avail. now

$890

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
3 bedroom Home Located Conveniently in Havelock - This College Park Subdivision 3 bedroom home is right where you need it to be in Havelock. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, plenty of storage in cabinets and counter space. Kitchenette area for breakfast flows into the open living room and entry. All ground level bedrooms, no stairs! Covered patio and open back yard. Driveway for 2 cars off-street. Just minutes from MCAS Cherry Point, shopping, restaurants and beaches. No Pets. MORE PHOTOS TO COME
Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Pirates Lane have any available units?
103 Pirates Lane has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Pirates Lane have?
Some of 103 Pirates Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Pirates Lane currently offering any rent specials?
103 Pirates Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Pirates Lane pet-friendly?
No, 103 Pirates Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Havelock.
Does 103 Pirates Lane offer parking?
No, 103 Pirates Lane does not offer parking.
Does 103 Pirates Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Pirates Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Pirates Lane have a pool?
No, 103 Pirates Lane does not have a pool.
Does 103 Pirates Lane have accessible units?
No, 103 Pirates Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Pirates Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Pirates Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Pirates Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Pirates Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
