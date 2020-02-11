9329 Swimming Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets pool volleyball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool volleyball court

Move-In Ready!! Welcome Home to this beautiful open floor plan in desirable Brookedale Commons. Recently painted home, beautiful wood flooring on main floor; Full bedroom/bathroom with large closet downstairs for guests is definitely a bonus. Upstairs features a large master bedroom & luxury bath w large walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms. A full length concrete patio. Not to miss out the community amenities including clubhouse, pool & volleyball court.Located just minutes from I-485, UNCC, shopping, dining, transportations, medical, banks and highly rated Harrisburg schools. A Must See!!

About 9329 Swimming, Harrisburg, North Carolina 28075

Directions:From 485, take Exit #36/Rocky River Road. From Rocky River Rd,Turn left onto Perseverance Dr, Turn left onto Swimming Dr. House is on your right.

Contact us to schedule a showing.