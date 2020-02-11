All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:25 AM

9329 Swimming Drive

9329 Swimming Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9329 Swimming Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
volleyball court
Move-In Ready!! Welcome Home to this beautiful open floor plan in desirable Brookedale Commons. Recently painted home, beautiful wood flooring on main floor; Full bedroom/bathroom with large closet downstairs for guests is definitely a bonus. Upstairs features a large master bedroom & luxury bath w large walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms. A full length concrete patio. Not to miss out the community amenities including clubhouse, pool & volleyball court.Located just minutes from I-485, UNCC, shopping, dining, transportations, medical, banks and highly rated Harrisburg schools. A Must See!!
About 9329 Swimming, Harrisburg, North Carolina 28075
Directions:From 485, take Exit #36/Rocky River Road. From Rocky River Rd,Turn left onto Perseverance Dr, Turn left onto Swimming Dr. House is on your right.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9329 Swimming Drive have any available units?
9329 Swimming Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 9329 Swimming Drive have?
Some of 9329 Swimming Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9329 Swimming Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9329 Swimming Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9329 Swimming Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9329 Swimming Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 9329 Swimming Drive offer parking?
No, 9329 Swimming Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9329 Swimming Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9329 Swimming Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9329 Swimming Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9329 Swimming Drive has a pool.
Does 9329 Swimming Drive have accessible units?
No, 9329 Swimming Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9329 Swimming Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9329 Swimming Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9329 Swimming Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9329 Swimming Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

