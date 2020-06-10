All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

7028 Winding Cedar Trail

7028 Winding Cedar Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7028 Winding Cedar Trail, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
7028 Winding Cedar Trail Available 07/21/20 7028 Winding Cedar Trail, Harrisburg - Located in the beautiful Canterfield neighborhood in Harrisburg, this like new 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom has a great floor plan and offers a lot of home for the money. The exterior of the home features a large 2-car Garage as well as a backyard patio, and the community includes a swimming pool, club house and recreation area. With the exception of the upstairs Bonus Room, all of the rooms are located on the main level of the home. The entry level of the home features a foyer, a large Great Room with a gas log Fireplace and a vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan, a Dining Area adjacent to the Kitchen, a large Laundry Room, and a Kitchen furnished with appliances including (Range/Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher). The 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms feature neutral colored paint and carpet and each has a walk in closet. The Master Bedroom suite includes a vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, as well as a walk in closet and a large Master Bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower and a dual sink vanity. Finally, there is an upstairs Bonus Room with ceiling fan which is perfect for a Den, Playroom, or in-home office. Additional features include central air conditioning and central (gas) heat, washing machine and dryer in the laundry room, overhead bedroom lights, electric garage door opener and more. Built in 2005. Directions: from Charlotte follow Highway 49 north to (R) at light on Pharr Mill to (L) into community.

(RLNE5788642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7028 Winding Cedar Trail have any available units?
7028 Winding Cedar Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 7028 Winding Cedar Trail have?
Some of 7028 Winding Cedar Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7028 Winding Cedar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7028 Winding Cedar Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7028 Winding Cedar Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7028 Winding Cedar Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 7028 Winding Cedar Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7028 Winding Cedar Trail offers parking.
Does 7028 Winding Cedar Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7028 Winding Cedar Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7028 Winding Cedar Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7028 Winding Cedar Trail has a pool.
Does 7028 Winding Cedar Trail have accessible units?
No, 7028 Winding Cedar Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7028 Winding Cedar Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7028 Winding Cedar Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 7028 Winding Cedar Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7028 Winding Cedar Trail has units with air conditioning.

