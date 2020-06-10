Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

7028 Winding Cedar Trail Available 07/21/20 7028 Winding Cedar Trail, Harrisburg - Located in the beautiful Canterfield neighborhood in Harrisburg, this like new 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom has a great floor plan and offers a lot of home for the money. The exterior of the home features a large 2-car Garage as well as a backyard patio, and the community includes a swimming pool, club house and recreation area. With the exception of the upstairs Bonus Room, all of the rooms are located on the main level of the home. The entry level of the home features a foyer, a large Great Room with a gas log Fireplace and a vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan, a Dining Area adjacent to the Kitchen, a large Laundry Room, and a Kitchen furnished with appliances including (Range/Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher). The 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms feature neutral colored paint and carpet and each has a walk in closet. The Master Bedroom suite includes a vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, as well as a walk in closet and a large Master Bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower and a dual sink vanity. Finally, there is an upstairs Bonus Room with ceiling fan which is perfect for a Den, Playroom, or in-home office. Additional features include central air conditioning and central (gas) heat, washing machine and dryer in the laundry room, overhead bedroom lights, electric garage door opener and more. Built in 2005. Directions: from Charlotte follow Highway 49 north to (R) at light on Pharr Mill to (L) into community.



(RLNE5788642)