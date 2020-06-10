6907 Sequoia Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3BR / 2.5BA Home For Rent in Harrisburg, NC!



This home is absolutely stunning and is a must see!

Move in ready.



Kitchen is equipped with a microwave, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

Washer & dryer included (tenant will be responsible for replacing W&D if it fails).

This home has a gas fireplace and two car garage.

(furniture is not included)



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.



Professionally managed by SRP Management.

Apply at www.srpmanagement.net.

Details, Inquiries, and Showing Instructions Text Us at 704-868-4065!



Pets considered, if approved it is a $350.00 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.