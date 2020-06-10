All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
6907 Sequoia Hills Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:50 PM

6907 Sequoia Hills Drive

6907 Sequoia Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6907 Sequoia Hills Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3BR / 2.5BA Home For Rent in Harrisburg, NC!

This home is absolutely stunning and is a must see!
Move in ready.

Kitchen is equipped with a microwave, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Washer & dryer included (tenant will be responsible for replacing W&D if it fails).
This home has a gas fireplace and two car garage.
(furniture is not included)

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.
Apply at www.srpmanagement.net.
Details, Inquiries, and Showing Instructions Text Us at 704-868-4065!

Pets considered, if approved it is a $350.00 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive have any available units?
6907 Sequoia Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive have?
Some of 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6907 Sequoia Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6907 Sequoia Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 3 BedroomsHarrisburg Apartments with Balcony
Harrisburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarrisburg Apartments with Pool
Harrisburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College