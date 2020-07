Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 5 bedroom home in sought after Harrisburg and Canterfield Estates. Neutral color paint. Bedroom on the main level which can be use as an office 4 bedrooms including the master bedroom on the upper level. Formal dining room, breakfast area just off the kitchen. Enjoy being walking distance to Pharr Mill Park with trails and play areas to enjoy. New HVAC unit 2019 and new water heater in 2018. Convenient access to I-485