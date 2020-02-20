5859 Heartwood Ct.

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lots Of Upgrades, Great Locations, 4&5 Bedrooms - Property Id: 201030



- Exhausted Your Search For The Perfect Rental? Investment Group I Represent Has Homes Not Found In Other Searches. If You Can Wait Around 30 Days To Move In, You Can Open Up 100's Of Homes To Choose From.

- These Homes Have 3, 4 and 5 Bedrooms, Updated Kitchens, Bonus Rooms, Big Master Suites, Are In Move In Condition, They Are In The Charlotte Region Including SC

- Monthly Obligations Range From $1900 To Around $3000 Monthly And Depends On The Area And Size Of Home

- Added Bonus - While Renting You Have A Right To Purchase The Home From The Investment Group But Purchase Is Not Required

- Minimum Requirements - 1 Year Lease - 550 Credit Score - No evictions within last 3 years - No current bankruptcy - Min $70,000 total household yearly income - 2 months rent deposit

Call or Text 704-507-6123 Today To Get A Free List Of Available Homes

Kip Moore, Certified Rental Specialist Highgarden Real Estate

25 Years Experience

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201030

