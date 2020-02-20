All apartments in Harrisburg
5859 Heartwood Ct.
Last updated February 20 2020

5859 Heartwood Ct

5859 Heartwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

5859 Heartwood Court, Harrisburg, NC 28075
Rocky River Crossing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lots Of Upgrades, Great Locations, 4&5 Bedrooms - Property Id: 201030

- Exhausted Your Search For The Perfect Rental? Investment Group I Represent Has Homes Not Found In Other Searches. If You Can Wait Around 30 Days To Move In, You Can Open Up 100's Of Homes To Choose From.
- These Homes Have 3, 4 and 5 Bedrooms, Updated Kitchens, Bonus Rooms, Big Master Suites, Are In Move In Condition, They Are In The Charlotte Region Including SC
- Monthly Obligations Range From $1900 To Around $3000 Monthly And Depends On The Area And Size Of Home
- Added Bonus - While Renting You Have A Right To Purchase The Home From The Investment Group But Purchase Is Not Required
- Minimum Requirements - 1 Year Lease - 550 Credit Score - No evictions within last 3 years - No current bankruptcy - Min $70,000 total household yearly income - 2 months rent deposit
Call or Text 704-507-6123 Today To Get A Free List Of Available Homes
Kip Moore, Certified Rental Specialist Highgarden Real Estate
25 Years Experience
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201030
Property Id 201030

(RLNE5533339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5859 Heartwood Ct have any available units?
5859 Heartwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 5859 Heartwood Ct have?
Some of 5859 Heartwood Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5859 Heartwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5859 Heartwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5859 Heartwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5859 Heartwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5859 Heartwood Ct offer parking?
No, 5859 Heartwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5859 Heartwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5859 Heartwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5859 Heartwood Ct have a pool?
No, 5859 Heartwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5859 Heartwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 5859 Heartwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5859 Heartwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5859 Heartwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5859 Heartwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5859 Heartwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

