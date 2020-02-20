5859 Heartwood Ct.

Amenities
Lots Of Upgrades, Great Locations, 4&5 Bedrooms - Property Id: 201030
- Exhausted Your Search For The Perfect Rental? Investment Group I Represent Has Homes Not Found In Other Searches. If You Can Wait Around 30 Days To Move In, You Can Open Up 100's Of Homes To Choose From.
- These Homes Have 3, 4 and 5 Bedrooms, Updated Kitchens, Bonus Rooms, Big Master Suites, Are In Move In Condition, They Are In The Charlotte Region Including SC
- Monthly Obligations Range From $1900 To Around $3000 Monthly And Depends On The Area And Size Of Home
- Added Bonus - While Renting You Have A Right To Purchase The Home From The Investment Group But Purchase Is Not Required
- Minimum Requirements - 1 Year Lease - 550 Credit Score - No evictions within last 3 years - No current bankruptcy - Min $70,000 total household yearly income - 2 months rent deposit
Call or Text 704-507-6123 Today To Get A Free List Of Available Homes
Kip Moore, Certified Rental Specialist Highgarden Real Estate
25 Years Experience
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201030
Property Id 201030
(RLNE5533339)