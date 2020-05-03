All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:35 AM

5811 Underwood Ave

5811 Underwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5811 Underwood Avenue, Harrisburg, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath, Cabarrus County gem! Downstairs bedroom, family room with fireplace. Formal living and dining room. Kitchen with stove, range hood, dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal and breakfast area. Wood look laminate floors, brand new granite counter tops, carpet and fresh paint. Large master bedroom suite. Master bath with a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity. Large secondary bedrooms with lots of closet space. 5th bedroom or bonus room! Ceiling fans. Fenced yard and patio, corner lot! Great Cabarrus County schools nearby! Lease for 1 year, 18 months or 2 years. Pets allowed with homeowner approval!
No Student Roommates, No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 Underwood Ave have any available units?
5811 Underwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 5811 Underwood Ave have?
Some of 5811 Underwood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 Underwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5811 Underwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 Underwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5811 Underwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5811 Underwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5811 Underwood Ave offers parking.
Does 5811 Underwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 Underwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 Underwood Ave have a pool?
No, 5811 Underwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5811 Underwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 5811 Underwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 Underwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5811 Underwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5811 Underwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5811 Underwood Ave has units with air conditioning.

