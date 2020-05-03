5811 Underwood Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath, Cabarrus County gem! Downstairs bedroom, family room with fireplace. Formal living and dining room. Kitchen with stove, range hood, dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal and breakfast area. Wood look laminate floors, brand new granite counter tops, carpet and fresh paint. Large master bedroom suite. Master bath with a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity. Large secondary bedrooms with lots of closet space. 5th bedroom or bonus room! Ceiling fans. Fenced yard and patio, corner lot! Great Cabarrus County schools nearby! Lease for 1 year, 18 months or 2 years. Pets allowed with homeowner approval!

No Student Roommates, No Smoking.