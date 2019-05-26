5698 Stafford Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This End Unit Townhouse was Originally the Model Home. Very Nice Updates to This Open Floor Plan. This Home Offers Hardwoods thru the Main Level, 42 in Cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and Backsplash, Master Bedroom Offers a Vaulted Ceiling with a Spacious Master Bathroom, His/Her Sinks, Shower/Lg Soaking Tub and Walk In Closet, Laundry and Bathrooms have Tiled Flooring, 1 Car Garage is Finished and the Home Also has a Screened In Porch in the Back. This Townhouse Won't Disappoint! Applications online at



www.charlotterpm.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 6/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed Contact us to schedule a showing.