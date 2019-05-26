5698 Stafford Rd

Amenities
This End Unit Townhouse was Originally the Model Home. Very Nice Updates to This Open Floor Plan. This Home Offers Hardwoods thru the Main Level, 42 in Cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and Backsplash, Master Bedroom Offers a Vaulted Ceiling with a Spacious Master Bathroom, His/Her Sinks, Shower/Lg Soaking Tub and Walk In Closet, Laundry and Bathrooms have Tiled Flooring, 1 Car Garage is Finished and the Home Also has a Screened In Porch in the Back. This Townhouse Won't Disappoint! Applications online at
www.charlotterpm.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 6/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed Contact us to schedule a showing.