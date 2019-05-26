All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated May 26 2019 at 7:05 AM

5698 Stafford Rd

5698 Stafford Road · No Longer Available
Location

5698 Stafford Road, Harrisburg, NC 28215
Brookdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This End Unit Townhouse was Originally the Model Home. Very Nice Updates to This Open Floor Plan. This Home Offers Hardwoods thru the Main Level, 42 in Cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and Backsplash, Master Bedroom Offers a Vaulted Ceiling with a Spacious Master Bathroom, His/Her Sinks, Shower/Lg Soaking Tub and Walk In Closet, Laundry and Bathrooms have Tiled Flooring, 1 Car Garage is Finished and the Home Also has a Screened In Porch in the Back. This Townhouse Won't Disappoint! Applications online at

www.charlotterpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 6/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5698 Stafford Rd have any available units?
5698 Stafford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 5698 Stafford Rd have?
Some of 5698 Stafford Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5698 Stafford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5698 Stafford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5698 Stafford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5698 Stafford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5698 Stafford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5698 Stafford Rd offers parking.
Does 5698 Stafford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5698 Stafford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5698 Stafford Rd have a pool?
No, 5698 Stafford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5698 Stafford Rd have accessible units?
No, 5698 Stafford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5698 Stafford Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5698 Stafford Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5698 Stafford Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5698 Stafford Rd has units with air conditioning.
