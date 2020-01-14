All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

5675 Hammermill Drive

5675 Hammermill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5675 Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
5 Bedroom Home in Providence Manor - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a 2 car garage, private fence, pool and hot tub. Very spacious home with hardwood and carpet flooring throughout. This home has a bedroom downstairs and a bonus room that would be great for an office. 4 bedrooms upstairs, as well as a huge open loft. Large master bedroom.Range is furnished. The washer and dryer will be furnished but not warranted. Many extras, this is a must see!!

*Pool is maintained by the tenant

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2753392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5675 Hammermill Drive have any available units?
5675 Hammermill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 5675 Hammermill Drive have?
Some of 5675 Hammermill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5675 Hammermill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5675 Hammermill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5675 Hammermill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5675 Hammermill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 5675 Hammermill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5675 Hammermill Drive offers parking.
Does 5675 Hammermill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5675 Hammermill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5675 Hammermill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5675 Hammermill Drive has a pool.
Does 5675 Hammermill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5675 Hammermill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5675 Hammermill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5675 Hammermill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5675 Hammermill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5675 Hammermill Drive has units with air conditioning.
