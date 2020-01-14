5675 Hammermill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

5 Bedroom Home in Providence Manor - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a 2 car garage, private fence, pool and hot tub. Very spacious home with hardwood and carpet flooring throughout. This home has a bedroom downstairs and a bonus room that would be great for an office. 4 bedrooms upstairs, as well as a huge open loft. Large master bedroom.Range is furnished. The washer and dryer will be furnished but not warranted. Many extras, this is a must see!!



*Pool is maintained by the tenant



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE2753392)