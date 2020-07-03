5650 Berry Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Former Model Home in Community, Brick Executive Home, 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, with Formal Dining Room and Office/Sitting Room, Large Open Kitchen with Breakfast Area and Island, Wet Bar for Serving and Entertaining to the Deck or Family Room, Fireplace, Crown Moldings and More. Huge Master Bedroom and Bath with Walk-In Closet and Garden Tub. Currently tenant occupied, will be avilable for move in on 8/1/2020.



Corner Lot in Fantastic Family Neighborhood, Orchard Park in Harrisburg, Large Deck and Lawn, Side Load 2-Car Garage, all Amenities Included; Clubhouse, Playground, Outdoor Pool, Recreation Areas, Lighted Sidewalks for Strolling.



Great Schools;

Elementary: Harrisburg

Middle: Hickory Ridge

High: Harrisburg



Minutes from I-485, no traffic, very close to retail, restaurants and recreation, easy access to Charlotte I-485 to I-85.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.