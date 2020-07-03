All apartments in Harrisburg
Harrisburg, NC
5650 Berry Ridge Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:44 AM

5650 Berry Ridge Drive

5650 Berry Ridge Drive · (704) 457-7866
Location

5650 Berry Ridge Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Former Model Home in Community, Brick Executive Home, 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, with Formal Dining Room and Office/Sitting Room, Large Open Kitchen with Breakfast Area and Island, Wet Bar for Serving and Entertaining to the Deck or Family Room, Fireplace, Crown Moldings and More. Huge Master Bedroom and Bath with Walk-In Closet and Garden Tub. Currently tenant occupied, will be avilable for move in on 8/1/2020.

Corner Lot in Fantastic Family Neighborhood, Orchard Park in Harrisburg, Large Deck and Lawn, Side Load 2-Car Garage, all Amenities Included; Clubhouse, Playground, Outdoor Pool, Recreation Areas, Lighted Sidewalks for Strolling.

Great Schools;
Elementary: Harrisburg
Middle: Hickory Ridge
High: Harrisburg

Minutes from I-485, no traffic, very close to retail, restaurants and recreation, easy access to Charlotte I-485 to I-85.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5650 Berry Ridge Drive have any available units?
5650 Berry Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5650 Berry Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5650 Berry Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5650 Berry Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5650 Berry Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5650 Berry Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5650 Berry Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5650 Berry Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5650 Berry Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5650 Berry Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5650 Berry Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5650 Berry Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5650 Berry Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 5650 Berry Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5650 Berry Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5650 Berry Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5650 Berry Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5650 Berry Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5650 Berry Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
