4948 Sunburst Lane

Amazing clean and bright townhome in the Farmington Ridge community. This stunning community is close to shopping, dining, entertaining, UNCC, PNC music pavilion, downtown Harrisburg, 485 and so much more! Seconds to everything but feels quiet and private. Recent updates include new wood look floors downstairs, new carpet and more. The layout is great for relaxing or entertaining. The bright open dining room leads through the kitchen that features an abundance of countertops. The living room is extra large and great for a gathering. This leads to the back patio for cookouts or relaxing evenings. Take a dip in the community pool or walk the neighborhood's miles of sidewalks. Upstairs the master and guest feature en suites baths and large closets. This clean and stunning home is ready for you! Take a look today!