4948 Sunburst Lane
Location

4948 Sunburst Lane, Harrisburg, NC 28213

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing clean and bright townhome in the Farmington Ridge community. This stunning community is close to shopping, dining, entertaining, UNCC, PNC music pavilion, downtown Harrisburg, 485 and so much more! Seconds to everything but feels quiet and private. Recent updates include new wood look floors downstairs, new carpet and more. The layout is great for relaxing or entertaining. The bright open dining room leads through the kitchen that features an abundance of countertops. The living room is extra large and great for a gathering. This leads to the back patio for cookouts or relaxing evenings. Take a dip in the community pool or walk the neighborhood's miles of sidewalks. Upstairs the master and guest feature en suites baths and large closets. This clean and stunning home is ready for you! Take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4948 Sunburst Lane have any available units?
4948 Sunburst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
Is 4948 Sunburst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4948 Sunburst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4948 Sunburst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4948 Sunburst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 4948 Sunburst Lane offer parking?
No, 4948 Sunburst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4948 Sunburst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4948 Sunburst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4948 Sunburst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4948 Sunburst Lane has a pool.
Does 4948 Sunburst Lane have accessible units?
No, 4948 Sunburst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4948 Sunburst Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4948 Sunburst Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4948 Sunburst Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4948 Sunburst Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
