4917 Sunburst Lane

Very clean and bright townhome in the Farmington Ridge community close to all amenities and so much more! Seconds to everything but feels quiet and private. You will definitely fall in love with the spacious floorplan with 2bed/2.5bath and amenities it has to offer.Conveniently located to Harrisburg, new light rail extension, 485 and UNCC, Harrisburg schools, dining, shopping, entertainment. Just take a dip in the community pool to cool of the summers or walk the neighborhood's miles of sidewalks. Just Ready for your personal touch.



Directions:University city blvd to ,Turn right onto Back Creek Church Rd,Turn left onto Caldwell Rd,Turn right onto Sunburst Ln after you cross over I 485 bridge.

