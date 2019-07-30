All apartments in Harrisburg
Harrisburg, NC
4917 Sunburst Lane
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:35 PM

4917 Sunburst Lane

4917 Sunburst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4917 Sunburst Lane, Harrisburg, NC 28213

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Very clean and bright townhome in the Farmington Ridge community close to all amenities and so much more! Seconds to everything but feels quiet and private. You will definitely fall in love with the spacious floorplan with 2bed/2.5bath and amenities it has to offer.Conveniently located to Harrisburg, new light rail extension, 485 and UNCC, Harrisburg schools, dining, shopping, entertainment. Just take a dip in the community pool to cool of the summers or walk the neighborhood's miles of sidewalks. Just Ready for your personal touch.

Directions:University city blvd to ,Turn right onto Back Creek Church Rd,Turn left onto Caldwell Rd,Turn right onto Sunburst Ln after you cross over I 485 bridge.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Sunburst Lane have any available units?
4917 Sunburst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
Is 4917 Sunburst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Sunburst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Sunburst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Sunburst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 4917 Sunburst Lane offer parking?
No, 4917 Sunburst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4917 Sunburst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Sunburst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Sunburst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4917 Sunburst Lane has a pool.
Does 4917 Sunburst Lane have accessible units?
No, 4917 Sunburst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Sunburst Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Sunburst Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 Sunburst Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 Sunburst Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
