4765 Shire Court

********This listing is for one room in a 3br home****** we are a couple renting spare bedrooms in a 3 bedroom house. Bedroom are fully furnished as shown in pictures. Room has a spacious two door closet with plenty of built in shelves for storage. Shared bathroom between two bedrooms. Short/long term stay available in Churchill Farms community (Quiet and safe community). Close to UNCC, 5 mins of 485, Harris teeter, Publix, CVS, and Gas Stations. 11 miles to TIAA and other main companies

House is furnished and will have access to all main living space, TV, laundry room, Kitchen, fridge, microwave, cooking utensils, and backyard grill, shown in pictures included