Harrisburg, NC
4765 Shire Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:11 AM

4765 Shire Court

4765 Shire Court · (704) 519-5544
Location

4765 Shire Court, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1974 sqft

Amenities

********This listing is for one room in a 3br home****** we are a couple renting spare bedrooms in a 3 bedroom house. Bedroom are fully furnished as shown in pictures. Room has a spacious two door closet with plenty of built in shelves for storage. Shared bathroom between two bedrooms. Short/long term stay available in Churchill Farms community (Quiet and safe community). Close to UNCC, 5 mins of 485, Harris teeter, Publix, CVS, and Gas Stations. 11 miles to TIAA and other main companies
House is furnished and will have access to all main living space, TV, laundry room, Kitchen, fridge, microwave, cooking utensils, and backyard grill, shown in pictures included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4765 Shire Court have any available units?
4765 Shire Court has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4765 Shire Court have?
Some of 4765 Shire Court's amenities include on-site laundry, bbq/grill, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4765 Shire Court currently offering any rent specials?
4765 Shire Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4765 Shire Court pet-friendly?
No, 4765 Shire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 4765 Shire Court offer parking?
No, 4765 Shire Court does not offer parking.
Does 4765 Shire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4765 Shire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4765 Shire Court have a pool?
No, 4765 Shire Court does not have a pool.
Does 4765 Shire Court have accessible units?
No, 4765 Shire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4765 Shire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4765 Shire Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4765 Shire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4765 Shire Court does not have units with air conditioning.
