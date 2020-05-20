All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

4239 Carl Parmer Drive

4239 Carl Parmer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4239 Carl Parmer Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4239 Carl Parmer Drive Available 06/22/20 4239 Carl Parmer Drive, Harrisburg NC 28075 - A well maintained, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, end unit Town Home located in Harrisburg Town Center. The exterior offers a brick front and 1-car garage. Inside you will find hardwood floors throughout the lower level. The dining area offers a nice bay window, the living room has an 18-foot ceiling with a remote controlled ceiling fan and a gas fireplace. A french door leads from the living room to a private patio. The Master bedroom located on the first floor features trey ceilings, a large walk-in closet as well as a private bath with Jacuzzi tub & separate shower. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms with walk-in closets, plus an open loft area which overlooks the living room. Built in 2002. 1777 approx. square feet. Yard maintenance included. Blinds Remain. Washer/dryer connections. PETS NEGOTIABLE / NO SMOKING.

Directions: 49 N into Harrisburg (L) onto Roberta, (R) onto Carl Parmer.

(RLNE5788925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4239 Carl Parmer Drive have any available units?
4239 Carl Parmer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 4239 Carl Parmer Drive have?
Some of 4239 Carl Parmer Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4239 Carl Parmer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4239 Carl Parmer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4239 Carl Parmer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4239 Carl Parmer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4239 Carl Parmer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4239 Carl Parmer Drive offers parking.
Does 4239 Carl Parmer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4239 Carl Parmer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4239 Carl Parmer Drive have a pool?
No, 4239 Carl Parmer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4239 Carl Parmer Drive have accessible units?
No, 4239 Carl Parmer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4239 Carl Parmer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4239 Carl Parmer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4239 Carl Parmer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4239 Carl Parmer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

