4239 Carl Parmer Drive Available 06/22/20 4239 Carl Parmer Drive, Harrisburg NC 28075 - A well maintained, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, end unit Town Home located in Harrisburg Town Center. The exterior offers a brick front and 1-car garage. Inside you will find hardwood floors throughout the lower level. The dining area offers a nice bay window, the living room has an 18-foot ceiling with a remote controlled ceiling fan and a gas fireplace. A french door leads from the living room to a private patio. The Master bedroom located on the first floor features trey ceilings, a large walk-in closet as well as a private bath with Jacuzzi tub & separate shower. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms with walk-in closets, plus an open loft area which overlooks the living room. Built in 2002. 1777 approx. square feet. Yard maintenance included. Blinds Remain. Washer/dryer connections. PETS NEGOTIABLE / NO SMOKING.



Directions: 49 N into Harrisburg (L) onto Roberta, (R) onto Carl Parmer.



(RLNE5788925)