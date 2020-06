Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Cute updated home in the wonderful neighborhood of Harrisburg Park. All brick ranch features beautiful paver walkway and stone porch, hardwoods throughout, tile in the kitchen and bath, updated wood cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances with a gas range, large laundry room, ceiling fans in all rooms, private fenced in back yard with a deck overlooking the large trees, and 2 carports.