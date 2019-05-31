All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:11 PM

2023 Stallings Road

2023 Stallings Road · No Longer Available
Location

2023 Stallings Road, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Magnificent country house located just minutes to Hwy 74 Independence and 485. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has approx. 2700 sq ft with a beautiful in ground pool, a HUGE front porch, sunroom, large deck, a large open barn, an outbuilding for storage, a circular driveway, multiple fenced areas potentially for animals, hardwoods, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, a double pantry in the open kitchen, dining room with pocket doors, fireplace in living room, large laundry room. Water is included. Relax on 5 hard-to-find acres so close to shopping, grocery stores and convenient to Matthews, Monroe, Waxhaw and Charlotte. Short term 6 month rental, renewable at end of lease. Tenant is responsible for exterior lawn & pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 Stallings Road have any available units?
2023 Stallings Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 2023 Stallings Road have?
Some of 2023 Stallings Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 Stallings Road currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Stallings Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 Stallings Road pet-friendly?
No, 2023 Stallings Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 2023 Stallings Road offer parking?
Yes, 2023 Stallings Road offers parking.
Does 2023 Stallings Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 Stallings Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 Stallings Road have a pool?
Yes, 2023 Stallings Road has a pool.
Does 2023 Stallings Road have accessible units?
No, 2023 Stallings Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 Stallings Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2023 Stallings Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2023 Stallings Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2023 Stallings Road does not have units with air conditioning.

