Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

815 Yorkshire Drive Available 09/04/20 Charming 2 Story Home with Sun-Room! - Charming 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in the Cameron area with not last long! This 2 story home features a formal dining room with trey ceilings, a sun room, a bonus room, and an office area! Walk on the hardwood floors to the kitchen featuring a breakfast nook! The master suite is the perfect addition to the home, offering a large walk-in closet, a garden tub, and a separate shower! Cozy up next to the fireplace in the large great room or entertain outside on the deck in the spacious backyard! *pets w/approval*



Directions:

From Spring Lake take 87N to HWY 24, turn left go approx. 2.5 miles, turn left on Cameron Hills Rd, entrance is 3 miles on the right.



Schools: (Please Call to Verify)

GS1: Johnsonville Elementary

JRH: Overhills Middle

SRH: Overhills Senior High



Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)

Water: Harnett

Sewer: Septic Tank

Electric: Centeral Electric Membership



(RLNE2383235)