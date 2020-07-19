Amenities
815 Yorkshire Drive Available 09/04/20 Charming 2 Story Home with Sun-Room! - Charming 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in the Cameron area with not last long! This 2 story home features a formal dining room with trey ceilings, a sun room, a bonus room, and an office area! Walk on the hardwood floors to the kitchen featuring a breakfast nook! The master suite is the perfect addition to the home, offering a large walk-in closet, a garden tub, and a separate shower! Cozy up next to the fireplace in the large great room or entertain outside on the deck in the spacious backyard! *pets w/approval*
Directions:
From Spring Lake take 87N to HWY 24, turn left go approx. 2.5 miles, turn left on Cameron Hills Rd, entrance is 3 miles on the right.
Schools: (Please Call to Verify)
GS1: Johnsonville Elementary
JRH: Overhills Middle
SRH: Overhills Senior High
Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)
Water: Harnett
Sewer: Septic Tank
Electric: Centeral Electric Membership
