815 Yorkshire Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

815 Yorkshire Drive

815 Yorkshire Drive · (910) 620-8002
Location

815 Yorkshire Drive, Harnett County, NC 28326

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 815 Yorkshire Drive · Avail. Sep 4

$1,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2141 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
815 Yorkshire Drive Available 09/04/20 Charming 2 Story Home with Sun-Room! - Charming 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in the Cameron area with not last long! This 2 story home features a formal dining room with trey ceilings, a sun room, a bonus room, and an office area! Walk on the hardwood floors to the kitchen featuring a breakfast nook! The master suite is the perfect addition to the home, offering a large walk-in closet, a garden tub, and a separate shower! Cozy up next to the fireplace in the large great room or entertain outside on the deck in the spacious backyard! *pets w/approval*

Directions:
From Spring Lake take 87N to HWY 24, turn left go approx. 2.5 miles, turn left on Cameron Hills Rd, entrance is 3 miles on the right.

Schools: (Please Call to Verify)
GS1: Johnsonville Elementary
JRH: Overhills Middle
SRH: Overhills Senior High

Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)
Water: Harnett
Sewer: Septic Tank
Electric: Centeral Electric Membership

(RLNE2383235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Yorkshire Drive have any available units?
815 Yorkshire Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 815 Yorkshire Drive have?
Some of 815 Yorkshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Yorkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
815 Yorkshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Yorkshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Yorkshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 815 Yorkshire Drive offer parking?
No, 815 Yorkshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 815 Yorkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Yorkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Yorkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 815 Yorkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 815 Yorkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 815 Yorkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Yorkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Yorkshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Yorkshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Yorkshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
