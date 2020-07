Amenities

Stunning rental available in the Woodshire subdivision - basically NEW and easy commute to Fort Bragg and shopping in Sanford. This home boasts just over 3000 square feet of living space - plenty of room for the whole family. Downstairs is an entry way w/ access to a formal dining room and open concept kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Laundry room is also on the main floor. The downstairs also features a sound-proof style front office room w/ solid doors AND a full guest room w/ ensuite full bathroom.



Upstairs is a huge loft-area as well as three additional guest rooms AND extended master suite. There is a full guest bathroom upstairs as well. The master suite has access to a dual vanity, separate shower and tub, a walk-in closet, and also attic access for usable storage space. Inquire for a showing today!



*Home available as early as July 27th

**Pets upon owner approval w/ non-refundable pet fee

***Washer / Dryer NOT provided