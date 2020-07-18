Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
17 Buckman Drive
17 Buckman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
17 Buckman Drive, Harnett County, NC 28326
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17 Buckman Drive Available 08/06/20 Enchanting Two Story Home Nestled In The Gate At Lexington Plantation! -
Directions: Take Hwy 87 N to Lexington Plantation right on Sawyer then right on Marquis then right on to Buckman Drive
Schools:(Please call to verify)
GS1: BOONE TRAIL ELEM
JRH: OVERHILLS MIDDLE SCHOOL
SRH: OVERHILLS SENIOR HIGH
Utilities: (Please call to verify)
ELECTRIC: CENTRAL ELECTRIC MEMBERSHIP
WATER: HARNETT COUNTY
SEWER: HARNETT COUNTY
(RLNE4245921)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17 Buckman Drive have any available units?
17 Buckman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harnett County, NC
.
What amenities does 17 Buckman Drive have?
Some of 17 Buckman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17 Buckman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17 Buckman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Buckman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Buckman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17 Buckman Drive offer parking?
No, 17 Buckman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17 Buckman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Buckman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Buckman Drive have a pool?
No, 17 Buckman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17 Buckman Drive have accessible units?
No, 17 Buckman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Buckman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Buckman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Buckman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Buckman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges
Guilford College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
Meredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill