131 Fairview Village Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

#131 = 3 B.R. 2 Bath Home located outside city limits of Dunn,NC. 3 min.,to 1-95,15 min. to I-40, 35 min to Fayetteville-Ft.Bragg area,45 min to Raleigh/RTP areas. Home features large 2 level family room that opens out to large deck.Great yard for kids to play. Harwood, vinly, carpet floors, electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refigerator in place. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED, NO SMOKE HOME, NO RENT TO OWN, 1 yr. tenant insurance required, NO LAWN MAINTENACE BY TENANT. CALL LIST AGENT FOR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT TIME.