All apartments in Harnett County
Find more places like 131 Fairview Village Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harnett County, NC
/
131 Fairview Village Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

131 Fairview Village Road

131 Fairview Village Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

131 Fairview Village Road, Harnett County, NC 28334

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
#131 = 3 B.R. 2 Bath Home located outside city limits of Dunn,NC. 3 min.,to 1-95,15 min. to I-40, 35 min to Fayetteville-Ft.Bragg area,45 min to Raleigh/RTP areas. Home features large 2 level family room that opens out to large deck.Great yard for kids to play. Harwood, vinly, carpet floors, electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refigerator in place. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED, NO SMOKE HOME, NO RENT TO OWN, 1 yr. tenant insurance required, NO LAWN MAINTENACE BY TENANT. CALL LIST AGENT FOR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT TIME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Fairview Village Road have any available units?
131 Fairview Village Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harnett County, NC.
What amenities does 131 Fairview Village Road have?
Some of 131 Fairview Village Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Fairview Village Road currently offering any rent specials?
131 Fairview Village Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Fairview Village Road pet-friendly?
No, 131 Fairview Village Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harnett County.
Does 131 Fairview Village Road offer parking?
No, 131 Fairview Village Road does not offer parking.
Does 131 Fairview Village Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Fairview Village Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Fairview Village Road have a pool?
Yes, 131 Fairview Village Road has a pool.
Does 131 Fairview Village Road have accessible units?
No, 131 Fairview Village Road does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Fairview Village Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Fairview Village Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Fairview Village Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Fairview Village Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd
Garner, NC 27529

Similar Pages

Harnett County Pet Friendly Places
Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSanford, NCFuquay-Varina, NCLillington, NCDunn, NCSpring Lake, NCCarthage, NC
Southern Pines, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NCWendell, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NCZebulon, NCRolesville, NCLaurinburg, NCGraham, NCHillsborough, NCLumberton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill