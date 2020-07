Amenities

Priced Reduced!! Located in NORTHERN GUILFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT! Lovely home with 3 huge bedrooms, large eat in kitchen with island, hardwood floors in living room, lg back deck with hot tub, covered front porch, 2.5 car garage, fabulous backyard with pathways through wooded area, neighborhood is great for evening strolls. You will LOVE living here! No cats are allowed.